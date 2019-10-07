‘Most important goal’: as an immigrant from Russia has created a ballet Academy in the United States
Vera Altunina is the founder and artistic Director of International ballet theatre and International dance Academy in Seattle, Washington. Graduate of St. Petersburg Conservatory managed to build one of the best in the US, ballet companies and educate budding dancers.
“I think I’m one of the happiest people, because doing their most favorite thing — dance, Faith recognizes the Voice of America. — It’s not even the case, it is my life. I live in the dance, and the dance in me. This is a very difficult work, but I chose and very happy. And to see your happiness brings happiness to others is beyond bliss.”
Hereinafter in the first person.
Usually, at the beginning of each season we gather all the staff (teachers, administration) to discuss the next season at school, in the Academy and in the theatre. Each offers its own ideas. Coming to such meetings, every time I say: this year the aim is in following that. We need to come to this, but how — let’s get this thing to discuss.
I was born in Siberia. There was never a question of why I started ballet. I have a feeling that dance I beginning even before birth. In Russia then had two of the best places where a girl can dance: Leningrad and Moscow, where the best ballet schools and theatres. I have always had the desire to go to Petersburg, to study there, to live, to continue to implement his dream.
In 10 years I went to school in Leningrad. The first years were very hard. Then he entered the Leningrad academic state Conservatory named after Rimsky-Korsakov, where he received the education of a choreographer-choreographer. It fell just at a time when the iron curtain gradually began to melt. And after the restructuring in 1992-1993 to our Conservatory came one of the leaders of the project, which was called the Peace Child (“Child of peace”). They needed a choreographer, and I agreed. It turned out that in the course of this work I was not only the choreographer but the Director of this show, then they called me with a return visit to America, I received an invitation to come to USA and try my abilities.
I came here with my son, and only six months later came my husband Anatoly. From here it all began. Work continued in different companies. One of the companies that I was very impressed, was Washington Academy Performing Arts in Seattle. There I was constantly asked to put on some plays. I really could and I loved it.
And at one point formed a group of students who moved with me wherever I have worked. They said to me, “So, miss Faith, it’s time to open my own school.” And it happened in 2001. In the first month we had 25 students, boys and girls of different ages. For 18 years, the Academy has grown, and now comes to us 320 people.
For me it was very important to give the opportunity to do ballet, people who want to do it Amateur, as a hobby. But at the same time for me as a person and professional, it was important to create a professional program. We have two programs. Professional — here comes the competition dancers who wish to dedicate their life to dancing, they have the ability and talent. The second program is preparatory. The opportunity is there for each person.
Any business that you dedicate your life, requires incredible contribution and effort, and time, and life. When students dedicate themselves to a professional way, it is overwhelming work. Students in our professional program are engaged from 12:00 to 19:00 Monday to Saturday. Sunday’s their day off, if not performance.
By the way, Russian, we are not so much. We are a multicultural school we counted 18 nationalities — and it’s great.
When I created the Academy, I wanted to have a theatre so I can create your productions and educate their dancers — it would be logical. Therefore, in parallel formed, and theatre, and school. The theatre has the status of a non-profit (non-profit), but the school — based business people come to play and pay money for it. This allows us to live, as the organizers continue to develop, to realize our next target.
Once opened the theater, we started to look for where there is an opportunity to show performances. First, we showed in high school, it was the opening of our first season. When the second, found the theater and began to rent it. This place has become our regular theatre we are dancing for 18 years.
Anatoly we met at the Conservatory, he was a musician-a bassoonist. And now we are developing the business together and trying to create something very interesting and beautiful.
This season we have planned several international ballet competitions, where our young students will show themselves as little artists, will dance solo. Now we are seriously preparing for them. I really want to be in the process of training, students had the opportunity to communicate with prominent dancers in the ballet world. We invited to visit us and our friends is Catherine Kuchar, the prima ballerina of the National Opera of Ukraine, and Alexander Stoyanov, chief Prime Minister of the National Opera of Ukraine, they are extremely popular in Europe. They came to give advice to our aspiring students.
“Vera made it impossible, — says Ekaterina. — She was a creative person, it multiplies what he has, puts his heart and soul. It employs excellent teachers and Tutors. The education given in the Academy, very good.”
I’m always on the lookout. I always invent something, create, feed, because I know that without this it is impossible to keep — everyone can sleep like sand through a sieve. I have a lot of ideas.
I always have a goal, I put it on and start to go. Sometimes you wonder, my working day starts at 9-10 am for the artists it early enough. The day is in the saturated regime: I teach, make, rehearse, make the arrangements, come up with something. The concept of “working day” I’m missing. It’s just life: go with the flow, if there is a storm — strive to overcome it, if calm calmly walked across.
Art many not make any money, but being happy is even possible.
Most enjoyable after a busy day that you get a lot of pleasure. Life is an amazing thing. I’m so grateful to her!