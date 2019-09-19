Most of my men were Alfonso: explicit recognition of Dasha Astafyeva
Popular Ukrainian singer Dasha Astafieva, pleasing fans of spectacular photos of their figures, openly spoke about his personal life, the former Cavaliers and why can not marry a businessman Artyom Kim.
Dasha says that after a long search and a failed relationship she is happy with her chosen one. The couple moved to a country house parents Kim and live together under one roof. Artema, which has not yet formalized the relationship, Dasha calls her husband.
“My husband offered to move in with my parents, and now I think it is the best option, as it affects relationships, it affects the responsibility and to the animals that we had. We were very lucky because our parents are very modern. We really have a good time, we have family traditions”, — said Astafyev “Sravi way” in category “Kava z pepper” on the channel “Ukraine”.
Artem singer met four years ago through common friends. Dasha says favorite really changed her inner world, an attitude to life. The singer admitted that before was selfish and always did just as he wanted.
“Artem ignoring what I, the artist, tired, don’t want to fly with everyone. Sometimes I also not very well behaved with their parents, with their family, and that Artem told me about it. I talked to him and tried to understand what am I doing wrong, with someone else I’d would’ve fought and fled”, — said the singer in interview to the channel “Ukraine”.
ASTA admitted that despite the appearance, the former Cavaliers had developed in her a lot of complexes. It is Artem help, it would seem, the most liberated woman in the Ukrainian show business, become more confident. Moreover, shocked Dasha, the former lived at her expense.
“Ninety percent of my men — that was… Alfonso. Today I can’t hide. But I am guilty of it, because it seemed to me that I’m so good, so much work, I need somewhere to spend the money. But now I know what scale it was a mistake” — was surprised by the recognition of the star.
Artem and Dasha plans to officially sign and get married. The holiday prevented a scandal — last year, Kim was accused of stealing twenty-seven million hryvnias from the state budget. The ongoing trial, Tom is on his own recognizance.
“I think the wedding will be, we think it would be. It is still such a thing, it is not done when you have some problems. Our problems are family — they ran out. It seems to me that even our family is not replenished, because this state of stress, as expectations of something terrible, it really overcame me, and Artem” — says Dasha.
She had long dreamed about children, but still can not get pregnant. Says, that stress is clearly not conducive to conception.
“I would really like to see our family growing, and it’s one that I want. I hate weddings, I hate clothes, I wish our family was bigger, and so the problem ended. Now I much better, because in my life came this time last year, when I realized that if I will not take myself in hand — I just will not” — withsaid Astafiev.
Recall that Dasha Astafieva is the sex symbol of the Ukrainian show-business. The singer regularly takes part in a candid photoshoot, showing off her figure.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter