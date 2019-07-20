Most of the naturalized citizens of the United States lives in California
If you were born in another country and become a lawful citizen of America — there is a high probability that you live in California, says government statistics.
In 2017 in California appeared more than 150,000 naturalized U.S. citizens, or almost twice more than in the state of new York, runner-up, writes Fox News.
California has also become a leader in the addition of naturalized citizens, in 2016 and 2015 — more than 150 000 each year, according to the Register of County Oring.
In these three years, new York ranked second, there was added 86 407 naturalized citizens in 2017; 93 376 in 2016; 90 368 — in 2015, the report said, citing data from the Ministry of national security of the United States.
The top 10 States with naturalized citizens according for 2017 included Florida, Texas, new Jersey, Massachusetts, Illinois, Virginia, Maryland and Georgia (Washington entered the top ten in 2016).
About 40% of new citizens in 2017 net profit from North America, 36% came from Asia, 9.2% are from Europe.
Mexico provided 17% of U.S. citizens, followed by India — 7.2% and China with 5.3%.
US citizenship is a key topic of political debates because now America is struggling with its own issues immigration and border security. The administration of the trump tried to add the question “Are you a citizen of the United States,” the census of the United States, but has faced opposition in Congress and in court.
In this case, as is reported in the Register, the new U.S. citizens typically get much better results according to the results of a Federal citizenship test than Americans born in the United States.
About 90% of people applying for U.S. citizenship, pass the test or who conducts the Service of citizenship and immigration. Meanwhile, more than 40% of the natives of America fail this test, according to the Center for public policy at Concordia University.
The citizenship test includes, for example, questions such as “what are the two parts of Congress” and “how many senators?”