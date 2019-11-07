Most of the us military withdrew from the area of Kobani in Syria, said the Pentagon (PHOTO)

Most American forces had left the town of Kobani (Ayn al-Arab) in Syria. This was stated on Thursday by the representative of the chiefs of staff of the us Armed forces, rear Admiral William Byrne.

“An informed and uniform withdrawal of our forces from the area of Kobani continues. Most of the equipment and the people withdrawn from the area. Everything takes place safely and successfully,” – leads TASS words of the American military.

On October 9, in the North of Syria are the divisions of the Turkish army. Initially, Ankara has declared carrying out of operation “Source of peace” with the aim of creating a buffer zone. In the course of this campaign, Ankara has established control over the territory between the cities of RAS al-Ayn and tel abyad the.

On 13 October the Secretary of defense mark Esper stated that the U.S. begin withdrawing some thousands of their soldiers from the North of Syria due to the onset of Turkey. October 16, forces the US-led international coalition completely dismantled its military base were in the area of Kobani, 150 km from Aleppo and left the city Raqqa and Tabqa in the North-East.

28 Oct Esper said that the United States intends to deploy additional ground-based mechanized forces in Northern Syria to protect the oil fields from the militants of the terrorist group “Islamic state.”*

*Islamic state (ISIS, ISIL, DAISH) is a terrorist group banned in Russia by the decision of the Supreme court of the Russian Federation from December 29, 2014 .