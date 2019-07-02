Mother beaten to death: Ivo Bobul recalled a difficult childhood (photos)
The famous singer Ivo Bobul, who decided to go into politics and to stand in people’s deputies shared the shocking revelations about his childhood. People’s artist of Ukraine told how hard his family had to live after his father’s death, and why the mother abandoned him.
Eugene Panteleevna was a stern woman strictly brought up seven children. Ivo, whom my mother affectionately called Nico, sometimes pretty dostalas from her.
“One day, I took dad’s knife, and went to play with the guys and lost it. Mom beat me badly. I will not run away, standing at the tree — grabbed and hugged him, until he came to the aunt and told my mother: “are You crazy? You’re gonna kill the baby!” — said Ivo Bobul in a special category “the Wound W with Ukraine” on the role of mother in the life of the star sons.
Says Bobul, he doesn’t get mad at mom, the times were such, strict upbringing was considered a science. The most painful for the artist was the parting with my mother, which after his father’s death had to send their children to boarding school.
A large family was quite wealthy. My father was a forest, the cooperative for construction of wooden houses. Could even afford a maid. But with the advent of Soviet power took it all. The father went to work at a regular Forester, plowed last bit of strength to the family did not starve. It did not, when Ivo was in the seventh grade. Mother was beside herself with grief and could not imagine how it to live further.
“All the villagers came to the funeral and watched what will do this woman with 7 kids. 7 children and she’s the one” — said Ivo Bobul channel “Ukraine”.
She decided on the only correct at the time step gave children in the Romanian orphanage so they could at least eat normally.
“God, what happened to the mother! You can not imagine how she waved us in. I can’t Express it, because that lump in my throat. Tears flowed, she banged her head on the gate”, — shared memories of the actor.
Mother visited children in the orphanage, collecting them treats. After a year of stay in the institution 14-year-old Ivo Bobul left home forever.
“Remember, I didn’t have shoes. I took my sister’s shoes and women’s shoes left. Found some jacket, a shirt, a suitcase small. Mom gave me a toothbrush, soap, comb and two shirts — all” — said Ivo Bobul.
He went to Chernivtsi, where to service in army worked in construction. During the service, was fond of playing the guitar. The music determined his future life. Having achieved success, he invited mom to his concert.
