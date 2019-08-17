Mother-elephant funny wakes her cub

| August 17, 2019 | News | No Comments
Мама-слониха забавно будит своего детеныша

Elephants are very intelligent and funny animals.

The video shows a group of elephants resting while watching them people. Suddenly, the mother one of them decided to Wake her child. She nudged the elephant foot. He got up, but soon again fell to the ground. The elephant insisted, but because the child soon got up again. Then he went to an adult elephant and woke him up. Then the animals went into the forest.

Some people admit that they love the elephants most of all animals. However, as you can see from the video, this elephant family is not a very good company watching people.

