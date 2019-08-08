Mother first looked into the eyes of his newborn baby and was dissatisfied

| August 8, 2019 | News | No Comments
Twenty-two Bianca the Prince considered his baby girl, just born, and did not keep his grief: she didn’t like the color of the eyes of Babes.

Mother told daughter that was expecting to see beautiful eyes. Nevertheless, the child’s father, Damien, and the nurse commented that baby Nova is just lovely.

The events captured on video and posted on YouTube, where the mother immediately fell negative comments.

Why Bianca reacted to his daughter?

Later, the girl said to the commentators that he only dreamed that the child had inherited her eye color — brown, but it turned out not so. But this, of course, did not prevent her to love Nova.

