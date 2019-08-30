Mother forced to have sex with two children under the age of three years in order to satisfy…
A court in the US considers a case of a 33-year-old resident of the state of Florida rose Beth Litsky. Woman forced to have sex with two girls (both at the time were no older than three years), and then sent the video and pictures to her boyfriend pedophile Roberto Oquendo, who received “sexual gratification”. Litzky also arranged for him “online translation”.
Litzky shot children in the period between October 2014 and September 2016, when they Oquendo lived apart: she’s in Florida and he in Virginia. Later he came to Florida and he was filming pornography with participation of children — including with elements of sadism.
The man was arrested by chance: in 2016, the police stopped his car on the street for a routine checkup and found found a variety of horrifying images and videos of child pornography.
According to the newspaper Metro, 26 Aug 38-year-old Oquendo was sentenced to 50 years in prison. In respect of his girlfriend the sentence was still pending.
In their accounts in social networks rose Beth pretended to be a loving mother, posting pictures of children taken in a zoo and entertainment centers.
