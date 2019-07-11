Mother from California claims that the airline was transplanted into her son, and then demanded the extra money
Mother from California claims that the airline changed the seats on the plane, and then wanted to charge an additional $75 for the opportunity to sit next to her young son.
The incident occurred before her flight on the airline Sun Country Airlines from Providence, Arizona, to San Diego. She said that at the time of booking of tickets through third-party web site, chose two seats next to each other.
The woman, who said only his name, Aliss, says that when he arrived at the airport, he found that its place has changed and for trying to return to the old place, the airline tried to charge her an additional $ 75.
“I can’t pay for it. For $ 22 they offered to put us one after another,” she told ABC News.
Fortunately, another passenger agreed to give up its place to Eliss could sit down with my son. However, this problem has not ended. Elissa claims that her flight was delayed for 9 hours. According to her, the airline offered passengers vouchers for $200 for the delay.
In a statement to Fox News, the representative of Sun Country Airlines said, “We apologize. It was not the level of service we strive to provide, our policy is that children always sat with an adult on the route is free.”
“We consulted with our staff at the airport to ensure that employees comply with customer service policies of the company. We returned to the passenger all the money changing places. We also confirm that the two places was next to each other on her return flight. Our team re-sent the vouchers in the amount of $200 due to flight delays with the email address we have in file, we also added an additional voucher of $100 for the inconvenience”, – said to represent the airline.