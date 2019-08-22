Mother-in-law deliberately scalded his feet with boiling water his foster granddaughter: two-year-old girl faces…
Terrible event occurred in the U.S. state of Tennessee. A woman named Britney Smith, going on business, left a two-year Kayleigh, his daughter from his first marriage, to the care of her mother second, the husband of Jennifer Vaughn. After some time, the 53-year-old mother-in-law called Britney and asked her to come home. While in the background were heard heart-rending cries of the girl.
Smith, seeing her daughter, was stunned. Her feet are terribly swollen, it seemed, was wearing red socks. Kaylie was literally writhing in pain.
At first tried to deny any involvement in the incident. She said she left one adopted granddaughter in the bathroom and she was scalded with hot water. However, later confessed that she had my child’s feet in boiling water as punishment. “I had a bad day. And she upset me with his behavior,” said Jennifer’s sister-in-law.
Kaylee was rushed to the hospital where she underwent two operations. However, the girl’s condition is still very serious. The skin is not recovering as hoped doctors. In addition, the risk of infection. Baby amputate legs.
Vaughn arrested. She is charged with cruel treatment of children. She can get from 15 to 60 years in prison.
Detective rocky Potter said the TV channel ABC, that have never seen a more terrible burns.
Kaylee after surgery
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter