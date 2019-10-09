Mother listened to the advice of a stranger, and made a fortune
Superstition daughters and the advice of the seller helped the resident American city of Baltimore, Maryland, to hit the jackpot in the lottery.
A woman named Lucy told me that on the same day her three adult daughters itching palm. One of the girls considered it as a sign to try your luck. She left her mother for money and insisted on buying a lottery ticket.
Lucy stopped at a local gas station Citgo and on the advice of the seller bought for five dollars a ticket instant lottery Winning Streak. Later, 36-year-old daughter wiped on the ticket of the protective layer and found that the family won 50 thousand dollars.
The daughter decided to spend part of the cash prize for the organization of boat trips for the mother and her spouse. The remaining amount she will give Lucy the education of her eight grandchildren.
In July it was reported that in Maryland itching helped the couple to hit the jackpot. The husband and wife discussed how you would spend the money if I won the lottery. Suddenly both itching palm. The next day a man bought a lottery ticket with a prize of 50 thousand dollars.