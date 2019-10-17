Mother of California suddenly found the son, who for 30 years was believed dead
After passing a DNA test, a woman from California learned that her child, who she said died after childbirth, in fact, alive and well. Now 30 years old. The story of the reunion of mother and son, reports Fox News.
Tina Bejarano told that a second child, Christine, she gave birth when she was only 17 years old. At that time her mother allowed her to leave only one child: her daughter or Tiffany or Christine.
After the birth of Christine, the mother of a young girl said the baby died 15 minutes after birth. The words of her husband Bejarano, Eric Gardere, she never saw the child.
Bejarano and Gardner, with whom she met months after the birth of Christine, each year celebrated the birthday of the “deceased” child.
“Every year was difficult. She fell into a deep depression,” said Gardner.
Last year, the first child Bejarano, Tiffany, convinced her mother to take a DNA test. Soon after, she received an email:”I think we need to talk. We’re related and you’re my mother.”
In addition to his daughter, whom she bore, Bejarano learned that now she has a son Kristin.
Christine was adopted by a loving family five days after birth. He grew up in Las Vegas, and not knowing that his biological mother does not cease to think about it.
He now lives in new Jersey with his wife and newborn baby.
“Looking at him, I just want to cry,” said Bejarano.
Although Gardner is not the biological father of Kristina (he Bejarano have three children together), says Christine his son. “Kristin, we’ve been talking for a few months. He calls me dad and I call him son. I write him every morning,” he added.