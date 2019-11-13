Mother of car crash can be arrested for debts
While famous Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk is struggling with cancer, her mother could face arrest. The fact that Valentina Borisovna did not pay more than 300 fines for violation of traffic rules.
Before Valentina Borisovna went to given by the daughter of “Porsche Panamera”. Sometimes the vehicle driven by Anastasia. In recent time behind the wheel was spotted with her husband Peter Chernyshev. The car repeatedly violated the rules of the road that is recorded on the security cameras. Who exactly is the intruder, hard to say. But will have to pay the mother of the actress. Because the car was a 76-year-old Valentina.
“In may of this year, the car was spotted in Moscow on the runway to taxi. A fine of 3,000 rubles is not paid, and by law the possible involvement of the owner under article 20.25 of the administrative code for evasion from execution of administrative punishment. And this already implies the arrest for up to 15 days. And such unpaid fines, which came out the timing and possible arrest, Valentina Borisovna nine. All received in June and July of this year: somewhere avtovladelets violated Parking rules, somewhere too hot”, — says MP.ru.
According to the publication, has accumulated 332 major and minor traffic violations. My last ticket for speeding was issued recently.
They say that shortly before the illness Anastasia Zavorotnyuk gave my mom a new car.
At the same time the husband of actress Pyotr Chernyshev said that the family is no shortage of funds and does not collect money for treatment.
In the last time there was encouraging news on the improvement of the condition of the car crash. They shared a producer Andrey Razin. Also predskazala predict a full recovery of the actress.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter