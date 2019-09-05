Mother of many children has suffered a stroke, which left her husband. That’s what her life is like now

This is riona Kelly, this woman dropped a very unpleasant test.

In thirty-seven years, she experienced a spinal stroke. It turned out that his feet no longer moving, and the spouse Rioni heard this, he immediately filed for divorce. He left a woman and four children in the lurch.

Riona has experienced a huge shock. She did not expect that the man with whom she lived for fourteen years, is capable of that.

Still, the woman found the strength to move on. She moved forward for the sake of the beloved kids who are constantly supported the mother.

After passing the necessary treatment, riona hired a coach who had to help her to rehabilitate.

But Keith Mason was not only a great technician but also a good person. They loved each other.

This man certainly will not throw in a difficult moment.

Riona is now almost fully rehabilitated. She can walk with crutches.

Keith and the woman has a great relationship. They’ve been Dating for a year.

Now they have five children, four Rioni and daughter Keith.

Family is awesome!

