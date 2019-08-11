Mother of the groom came to my son’s wedding in a wedding dress
Netizens have decided that thus the mother immediately made it clear who’s boss.
From the first glance it may seem that this is a non-traditional family in which one groom and two brides. In fact, the wedding was perfectly normal, just a mom of the groom came to the celebration in almost the same dress as the bride. This writes the Metro.
On mother-in-law was a long white dress with V-neckline, sleeveless and with lace.
Both — and sister-in-law and mother-in-law — had the same hair color and styling. Only the veil was, fortunately, only the bride.
The bride is distinguished only by the veil: mother — the right of the groom, the bride — left
This photo first appeared on the social network Reddit, and users have shared impressions about the seen: “And this is specifically the mother dressed the same as the bride?”, “Oh, God, Yes, they even have similar hairstyles”
“Afraid even to think what will be there after the wedding”, “Looks like the groom has two brides,” “a direct disgusting to watch”, “Why is she dressed like that? Is it doesn’t want to “give” the son daughter-in-law”.