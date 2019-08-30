Mother of Vera Brezhnev boasted a slim figure in a swimsuit
Vera Brezhneva has a lovely figure and great genes – looking at her mother, 67-year-old Tamara Vitalievna, it’s hard to believe her chronological age! By the way, the star is also distinguished by courage – she recently tried his hand in macserve. Once the singer admitted that he introduced near and dear person to a healthy diet and active lifestyle, then the woman literally blossomed. The artist herself said that age wants to be like her mom who is her role model. Tamara Vitalievna also got his own page in Instagram, where you share photos and videos.
This time the mother star showed a photo with a holiday in Greece, where he arrived to stay with one of their daughters and their women – four! Tamara Vitalievna piece posing in a swimsuit, lying in the sea. In the picture you can easily consider slender shape mother of the singer.
Instead of a signature to frame the woman decided to leave the enchanting poetic lines.
“Greek August, solar heat over the sea, a magical sunset fire. Under the pines at the bar – a cool cocktail in speakers songs slow trill. Transparent sea in the midday sun poured happiness.. And this is with me,” she wrote.
Star daughter sent me a photo of mom’s attention. She posted under the emoticons in the form of hearts, and followers Tamara Vitalievna did not skimp on the compliments.
