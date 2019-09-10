Mother threw an unwanted child by dropping it into the package
September 10, 2019 | News | No Comments|
It happened in Tatarstan. Thirty-six mother gave birth to a child, which it seems was not needed. Deciding to get rid of the baby, she just put it in a bag of polyethylene and laid on the street.
This woman already had two children.
Third child, a lady gave birth in the bushes and left on the street, and then just left.
Child in time found and provided him with medical care.
But mother cuckoo is now going to jail.
When the incident became known to the Network, users began vying to blame mom and write what she did at least irresponsible.
And they are right. Why not just terminate the pregnancy, if so do not want to have another baby?..