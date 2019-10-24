Mother wants a sex change 7 year old son: the father sued, but lost
A jury in Texas ruled against a father who wanted to take sole custody of their 7-year-old sons, in an attempt to interfere with the child’s mother to change the gender of one of the boys. This writes the New York Post.
The petition of Geoffrey Younger sole custody of sons, Jude and James were dismissed. The father sued when he learned that the mother of the boys insists that James began hormonal therapy in preparation for sex-change.
Mom, pediatrician Anne Georgulas, argues that James is transgender, loves to wear dresses and prefers to be called Moon.
But at stake is not only the identity of James in the here and now, but his health in the future.
According to medical professionals, hormone therapy can cause infertility, as well as to potential risk to health from hair loss to blood clots.
Georgoulas received a letter of recommendation for James and held a “full psychological evaluation for the presence of gender dysphoria and receiving blockers hormones”. The boys father is adamantly against it.
It all started when Georgoulas filed a lawsuit to limit contact with her ex-husband with children. She demanded that he called James Moon, and kept the boy away from those who refuse to do the same.
The younger responded by filing a petition in the court for sole custody of the boys. Experts have confirmed that the identity of James is still very unstable.
“In his thinking there is some variability, said Dr. Benjamin Albritton. — None of the children doesn’t look depressed, anxious, or aggressive. James showed no signs of other significant psychological difficulties.”
Witnesses from the father claimed that the boy always goes by the name of James, and selects clothes for boys when he is with his father, despite the fact that it is free to choose the clothes for girls.
The witnesses also confirmed that any desire of James to be a girl are not his own, they are the result of the influence of his mother.
The jury ultimately sided with Georgulas, thus paving her way to sex change boy.