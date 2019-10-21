Mother Zavorotnyuk noticed in the cemetery: known cause
The mother of the Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which, according to rumors, is being treated for brain cancer, was seen on the Danilovsky cemetery in Moscow, where the grave of St. Matrona of Moscow.
This writes teleprogramma.pro, referring to several sources.
It is noted that Valentina Borisovna Zavorotnyuk listened to the advice of fans of the daughter to ask about the health of the Holy Matron.
As is known, earlier the relatives of car crash asked fans to pray for her health. They even tried to organize a joint prayer, as advised by one of the fans. After that, the family actress threw tips: where to go, whom to pray, how to be treated.
Among the “useful tips” there was a lot about fasting, nutrition, nuts, treatment of water and soil from the grave of the singer Yulia Nachalova.
Recall that Anastasia Zavorotnyuk is undergoing treatment in a Moscow rehabilitation center.
