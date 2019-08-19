Motorcycle electric Arc Vector can already be ordered
Brand Arc, which made “the most advanced motorcycle in the world”, positioning it as the manufacturer intends to release its new product in the near future. Device, recall, called Vector. It is now known that release it will be at a new plant in South Wales (UK) and will begin in 2020. Futuristic electro-cafe racer already you can pre-order at a price of as much as 90 000 pounds.
The basis of the bike — carbon fibre monocoque. Thanks to the chosen material it weighs only 220 kg. other features — custom carbon pendulum, the interface is “user-machine”, projection display and a very high performance battery.
It is assumed that the manufacturer will gain orders for 399 motorcycles and will release them for a year and a half. What’s next — will depend on demand. The electric motor on 399 Volts produces 133 BHP Torque — 148 Nm. Promised an Autonomous stock turn — 435 km. And is in mixed mode. In the city — up to 600 km, on the highway — a little more than three hundred. Disperse hundreds — 3 seconds. Maximum speed — 200 km/h No clutch, no gear — just you and the open highway.
Announced charging time of the special device of quick current — 45 minutes. Earlier, the British manufacturer has promised that this is the most advanced electric motorcycle ever presented on the market will come with a signature helmet in the style of a fighter pilot, with integrated HUD display as well as a smart jacket with tactile touchscreen technology. For example, the shoulder of the biker will be able to Severinovich to tell about the potential dangers, as important information will be projected before the pilot.
Founder and Executive Director of Arc, mark Truman (Truman Mark) says that “in Arc, we decided to create an electric motorcycle with a soul can give riders the thrill, comparable to the sensations in the charged motorcycle with an internal combustion engine…”.
The company Arc located in Coventry, the centre of British automotive tech. Team Mark worked in senior positions in such companies as Aston Martin, KTM, Ducati, Triumph, MotoGP and F1.