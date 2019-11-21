Mourinho entered the top 3 highest paid coaches in the Premier League
British newspaper the Sun has published a ranking of the 10 highest paid coaches in the English Premier League. The Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho, who on 20 November, headed “Tottenham”, with an annual salary of 15 million pounds (17.5 million euros) is in ranking the second place.
The highest paid coach APL — Josep Guardiola from Manchester city earns 20 million pounds per year (23.3 million euros). Third place is shared by German “steering” the winner of League of Champions “Liverpool” Jurgen Klopp and the Norwegian coach of “Manchester United” OLE-Gunnar solskjaer receiving in a season for 7.5 million pounds (8.7 million euros).
In the top 10 highest paid coaches in the English Premier League has also included the Chilean Manuel Pellegrini (“West ham”, 8.2 million euros), Spaniard Unai emery (“Arsenal”, 7 million), Austrian Ralph Hasenhuttl (Southampton, 7 million), Englishman Frank Lampard (Chelsea, 6.4 million), Brendan Rodgers of Northern Ireland (Leicester, 5.8 million) and Englishman Eddie Howe (Bournemouth international, 4.7 million).
Recall that after 12 rounds in the Premier League confident leader Liverpool (34 points), the “Leicester” and “Chelsea” — for 25 points from Manchester city — 25. Tottenham with 14 points on 14-th position.
Photo Twitter of FC “Tottenham”
