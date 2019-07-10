Mourinho had called Wenger a dishonest trainer
Arsene Wenger (left) and Jose Mourinho
Former head coach of London “Chelsea” and “Manchester United” Jose Mourinho told about his relationship with ex-Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger, and the reason why their relationship did not work out.
“Wenger belongs to that caste of people which is called the voyeurs. He very much likes to spy on everyone. There are people who buy a telescope and spy on everyone. So it was with me when I worked in Chelsea. It’s not fair to the team”, – quotes the Portuguese specialist British journalist Robert Beasley in the book written about Jose.
“The big difference between us. He is a specialist in failure, but I can’t. I’m afraid to lose just because doing it infrequently. If I had a result against Chelsea, as he has with Arsenal, I’d leave London and not coming back,” – said Mourinho.
We will remind, relations between Mourinho and Wenger at the English Premier League began in 2004, when the Portuguese first took over at Chelsea.
Wenger left Arsenal at the end of the 2017/18 season, Mourinho was dismissed from “Manchester United” at the end of 2018.
For 23 years at Arsenal Wenger has won 17 trophies, including 3 for the victory in the English Premier League, 7 in the FA Cup and the same in the national super Cup. So, the words of Mourinho about Wenger’s failures don’t quite match reality.