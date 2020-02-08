Mourinho has dramatically changed its image (photo)
Jose Mourinho
Shelf famous bald coaches arrived.
Coach London Tottenham Jose Mourinho decided to radically change his style. This reports the Metro.
Mourinho has cut his hair bald.
It is unknown what prompted the famous coach to leave the hair. Or envy for the success of Manchester city in the English Premier League, where they shaved trimmed wards of Josep Guardiola last two years became Champions of England.
Josep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho
Any memories on working with real Madrid, who now heads bald as a billiard ball Zinedine Zidane.
Zinedine Zidane and Jose Mourinho