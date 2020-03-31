Mourinho has named the symbolic team of the players that he coached
Jose Mourinho
Coach London Tottenham Jose Mourinho made his symbolic team of the players that he ever coached, informs the journalist.today.
Note that the Portuguese Manager has worked in many great clubs – Benfica, Porto, inter, Real Madrid, “Manchester United” and “Chelsea”.
That is the most fruitful time in the coaching career of “Special” was the time spent at the club from West London, with whom Mourinho won 3 titles of champion of the English Premier League, the FA Cup twice, the Cup of the Football League and the super Cup.
It is not surprising that Jose has included in its membership of eight players from this team.
Interestingly, in the symbolic team of Mourinho was not football players “Manchester United”, which he coached in the period from 2016 to 2018.
The symbolic team of Mourinho as follows:
Goalkeeper: Petr Cech (Chelsea);
Defenders: Javier Zanetti (Internazionale), John Terry (Chelsea), Ricardo Carvalho (Porto, Chelsea, Real Madrid), William Gallas (Chelsea);
Midfielders: Claude Makelele (Chelsea), Frank Lampard (Chelsea), Mesut Ozil (Real Madrid);
Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid), Didier Drogba (Chelsea), Eden Hazard (Chelsea).