Mourinho in the Premier League match, received a yellow card for voyeurism in the notebook of their coach (photo)
Jose Mourinho
In the framework of the 21st round of the English Premier League Tottenham unexpectedly stumbled in Southampton, losing to a local club 0:1.
In the course of the match referee Mike Dean showed 4 yellow cards to the players, “spurs”.
Add that earned a yellow card and the head coach of Tottenham Jose Mourinho.
While the Portuguese Manager was marked by a Dean for unusual way to solve the tactics of the opponent.
In the second half, Mourinho without further ADO went to the bench “Southampton”, deciding to peek at the notes from their coaches. In the post-match interview, Mourinho ironically recognized the worth of punishment.
“I think the yellow card was fair because I was rude, but I was rude to the idiot. And for some reason rude was I, and so I deserve a yellow card,” said the coach of the “spurs” after the match.