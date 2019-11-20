Mourinho is the most wasteful coach in the world
Jose Mourinho
The new head coach of Tottenham Jose Mourinho is the most expensive mentor in the world of clubs under his leadership bought players by 1.56 billion euros, a record, according to Transfermarkt.
The second inefficiency is 60-year-old Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti, who now heads the “Napoli”. His clubs have bought players by 1.23 billion.
In third place is kind of hit-parade “spendthrift” is 48-year-old Manchester city Josep Guardiola, whose clubs have spent on buying performers 1.15 billion.
Note that one of the most successful trainers in the history – sir Alex Ferguson, more than 25 years headed the “Manchester United” is not included in this indicator even in the top 10.
We will remind, for the career, Mourinho also led Benfica’s “Leiria”, “Port”, “Chelsea”, “inter”, “real” and “Manchester United”.
We will add that during his coaching career 56-year-old Mourinho has won 25 trophies, including three titles of champion of England.
Tottenham, founded in 1882, over its history, has won one title less, including two championship, the last of which is dated 1960/61 season.