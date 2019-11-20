Mourinho led the club to the English Premier League
Jose Mourinho
London “Tottenham” has appointed the new head coach Jose Mourinho, according to the official website of “spurs”.
Portuguese specialist contracted until the end of season 2022/23.
“I am delighted to join the club with so much heritage and such passionate fans. I’m interested in and the main team and the Academy. Work with these players – that’s what drew me to this club,” – quoted the 56-year-old Mourinho press service of “Tottenham”.
Mourinho succeeded in “Tottenham” Argentine Mauricio Pochettino who was fired the day before. His first match under the guidance of Mourinho, the club from North London will hold this coming Saturday against a team from East London “West ham”, which is Ukrainian winger Andriy Yarmolenko.
Recall that Tottenham became the third English club for Mourinho. The Portuguese double-headed “Chelsea” and “Manchester United”. At the same time, it mankunianskih the club was the last place of work, Jose.