Mourinho refused 100 million contract
July 8, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Jose Mourinho
Former head coach “Manchester United” Jose Mourinho rejected an offer from Chinese club “Guangzhou Evergrande” to sign a contract for 100 million euros (31 million a year plus bonuses), informs Sky Sports.
While Mourinho could also choose the term of the contract, clarifies the issue.
However, Mourinho, who remains since December of last year, refused the offer.
As noted, Jose took this decision, because they do not want to permanently part with their family and to transport it to China was considered an unacceptable option.
Previously, the Portuguese coach noted that he wants to continue coaching at the top level.