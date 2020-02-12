Mourinho said that made him get a buzz cut (photos)
Jose Mourinho
While the players of Tottenham, as the players of many other clubs in the English Premier League, bask in the rays of the February sun of Dubai and Marbella, to the head coach “spurs” Jose Mourinho has no winter break.
The Portuguese, in preparation for the Champions League, decided to personally observe his rival in the 1/8 finals – RB Leipzig.
Why Jose went to Munich for the match in the Bundesliga, where he met the leaders of the championship of Germany “Bavaria” and “Leipzig” (0:0).
On “Allianz Arena” Mourinho appeared in a new way – Mourinho became bald.
In an interview with Sky Sports, Jose said that prompted him to change the image. It turns out that the mentor “spurs” simply fell asleep during the haircut.
“Sometimes you want to feel the cold weather. Sometimes I like to change something. But this time the reason was different. I fell asleep in the chair at the hairdresser, and when I woke up, I saw that everything is very bad. So I asked him to shave off all the hair. I hope that they will grow again,” – says Mourinho.