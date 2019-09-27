Mourinho starred in the original is “it is not Easy to be special” (video)
Jose Mourinho
Former head coach “Manchester United” Jose Mourinho took part in the filming of a commercial for a betting company Paddy Power, whose Ambassador he has recently become.
In the video, Mourinho said that “it is not easy to be special”, after which various examples prove this thesis.
In particular, playing the role of a gardener, Senhor Mourinho delicately trimming a Bush in the form of three fingers, apparently symbolizing extracted with Milan “inter” on the treble.
In the end, Jose gets into a taxi and, after looking in the phone that has the app from Paddy Power, find out that I won the jackpot in the amount of 40 thousand pounds.
Mourinho again said that he was special, but the driver of the “down the Portuguese on the Ground”, reporting that the winning occurs in different people every day.
Recall that Mourinho was dismissed from the post of coach of Manchester United in mid-December, 2018. Since then, the 56-year-old Portuguese remains without coaching. Previously, he led Porto, Chelsea, inter and real Madrid, each of which became the champion of the country.