Mourinho will be punished for violation of quarantine (photos)
April 8, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Jose Mourinho
Head coach “Tottenham” Jose Mourinho can be fined, as he was spotted in a London Park, where he conducted a training session for a group of players of your team, according to Bild.
Thus, the Portuguese coach and the players, “spurs” has violated paragraph two of the official law, which is valid during a pandemic coronavirus in the UK.
In particular, the law States that all people should be at least two meters from each other, and outdoor activities can only be performed with one person or with family members with whom is self-isolation.
In training, “spurs” was attended, in addition to Mourinho, Tanguy Ntombela, Davinson Sanchez, Serge aurier and Manchester UTD’s Ryan.