Mourinho worked as a volunteer, delivering the goods to elderly people in London (photos)
March 24, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Head coach “Tottenham” Jose Mourinho during a forced break in the English Premier League took part in the fight against the pandemic coronavirus.
57-year-old Portuguese Manager became a volunteer charity that specializiruetsya on helping older people – Age UK.
Mourinho helped to collect and distribute basic necessities to the elderly who are most vulnerable coronavirus, in the administrative County of London with the symbolic name “Enfield”.
Jose Mourinho
In the UK fixed 5 741 case of infection COVID-19. 282 people died.