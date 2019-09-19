Mouthwash harmful high blood pressure
The study showed that mouthwash nullify one of the main advantages of physical activity. These funds do not have to go down blood pressure.
The popularity of means for rinsing the mouth very high, because their manufacturers promise the destruction of all harmful bacteria, coupled with a pleasant odor. However, researchers from the University of Plymouth found that an antibacterial mouthwash significantly affect one of the major benefits of regular physical activity. It is known that in practice people lowers blood pressure, but this effect is much less pronounced in people who use a special mouthwash instead of water.
The authors of the study believe that they had received another proof of the importance of bacteria from the oral cavity to cardiovascular health. They emphasize that physicians should pay attention to the oral cavity of their patients and to recommend physical activity to lower blood pressure and not just the specific pill. And that is to ensure that the impact of training on pressure was maintained, people rarely need to use antibacterial rinses and often plain water.
These are the results of experiments involving 23 healthy adult volunteers. All of them were asked during a 30 minutes walk on a treadmill, and then watched them for two hours. At time 30, 60 and 90 minutes after stress they were asked to rinse the mouth of any fluid. In the first case it was the mouthwash, and the second — a placebo in the form of plain water with mint flavor. The volunteers measured blood pressure and took blood tests.