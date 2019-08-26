Moved to the USA she has told me about things that still amaze her
The last 2 years, travel blogger and former editor of Cosmopolitan Irina Goldman, along with his husky space travel around the world. The adventures of a girl with a dog watching over 500 thousand followers on Instagram. Now the sweet couple explores America, and she publishes inspirational pictures, tells about life in the US and debunks the myths about this country.
From the provinces to the capital
The house I had left at the age of 17. After school, went to University in Samara. Parents could not rent me the apartment, and to live in the Dorm room 3 by 3 meters with public shower and toilet not wanted. So I went to work. Walked the hallways trying to sell to tenants intercoms. Then came in a local magazine, learned how to impose pages and mastered graphics programs. They came in handy in Moscow when 20 000 rubles (about $300) in my pocket, I went to conquer the capital.
Portfolio and provincial work hard enough to get into the magazine Cosmopolitan. Then with her husband went to conquer America. In the USA I started the blog. A year later he began to bring me a good income from advertising, courses in copywriting and third-party orders for texts and creativity.
What is good about America
In the United States don’t like to talk about the bad. Not fray the stories about the homeless, do not broadcast in Prime time Amateur shoot fights in the Day of the airborne troops. Here to talk about what is good, or about the weather.
First, I want to hide from “toothy grins”. It’s too unusual. After six months begin to smile at the bystanders and sometimes even to greet them. It would seem that such a small thing, but it gives an incredible boost.
In America, people don’t really care what you look like, and that’s fine.Since childhood I am a fan of “beach style,” I call the image a La bum. I like to walk with space in the inflated sneakers, stretched tights, hoodies and hat on one ear.
But when you make something illegal, it works Vice versa. Written you can not — then do not. And the same rules for all, regardless of purse. When I was in Moscow a couple of times stopped by traffic police, I recalled that “can solve the problem otherwise,” only when the penalty was already in the glove box. It’s great when people live according to the laws
If you went to a foreign land is not fenced, the owners can safely call the police, which, by the way, is coming faster domestic ambulance or fire Department. In a residential area one-storey America, it is often possible to meet the Neighbourhood Watch sign, which means “neighborhood watch”. If neighbors notice suspicious activity, they will be reported to the police and help each other. My dog and I often climb on other people’s gardens, but first ask permission. No American has never denied us a request to make a couple of shots, and many advised the best angle and allowed to climb stairs and even climb trees.
In America to bring the food “on the table” — an unwritten rule. If you go for dinner to the Americans, we need to agree in advance with the hostess a list of dishes you intend to cook. The locals bring food directly in pans, wrapped them with a towel, the dish remained hot, and then take their dishes home. If you are invited to a barbecue, don’t forget to buy steaks or sausages for themselves and 1-2 piece “on the table”.
And of course, Kombucha. I just love this drink Kombucha. The flowers in the supermarket for $ 5-12, which stand in a vase for weeks, Starbucks on every corner…
What’s wrong with America
I wonder who came up with the idea to attach the shower to the wall? Every morning and evening I pass the quest: take a bath, not wet hair. Never managed to win. Try to wash your space legs under running water in the bathroom — impossible mission. You have to wipe your favorite cloth pads.
Prices for Parking and taxi private pain. In the center of large cities for the hour Parking, you can pay $ 18-20 for one of the iron horse. Free places few, and you have to be really lucky to find a free. 20 min by taxi from the map disappears at least $ 20.
The equality for which so zealously fighting today in Russia, the norm here. I miss men who’ll hold the door, gallantly skip ahead, pay restaurant bill and help with heavy bags. If the man decided to take care of a strange woman, it is easy to accuse of sexism and even sue for discrimination.
Us prohibitions
“Dog walking is prohibited” — I look at the sign in Russia and decide to get around, but a friend uttered: “We don’t walk we pass through the Park”. After 10 metres I counted 3 four-legged. America taught me to respect the laws. In case of violation, the punishment will be swift and beautiful eyes, tears or crisp bills to change it will be not under force.
Little flashing red man at a pedestrian crossing almost led to a big tragedy. In America is not green, and flashing red pedestrian means that you can cross the road. I’m so very used to it, I just forgot what happens otherwise.
“$ 700?!” — remember, how long was afraid to show my husband the fine of a considerable sum. Once I decided to limit. Road sign, “35 mph” reproachfully looked at the black car speeding through the white prisoner home. After exactly 5 minutes the car with flashing lights stopped violators, gave him a substantial fine and was almost sent to court.
In America, you’re never going to stop if you are driving by the rules. No one will watch you in the bushes and shoot radar. But believe me, once you violate the rules, the police will appear even in the deep woods or the desert.
The headquarters of Facebook
Official discover office there, you can get there only if one of your friends works at Facebook. Any employee has the right to bring guests, registering them in advance. However, to walk around the office freely you will fail — you have no right to depart from the person who invited you. A friend of my husband, when he came to Washington, invited us along with him to inspect the local office.
Due to the constant presence of delicious and free food it’s hard not to gain weight. The staff have even invented a special name for 15 pounds (almost 7 kg), which novices gain during the first year of work in the company: Facebook 15.
Every office Facebook is free dining. The chefs cook for the staff breakfasts, Lunches and dinners, and in the building there is a small pizzeria. Imagine a buffet of Turkish five-star hotel “all inclusive”. There are low-calorie food, and vegetarian, and for those who are on a gluten-free diet.
The selection of local free Sakmarov the envy of any provincial shop. After the words “all you can take home,” my thumbs have gone in the bucket, and the pockets were really full of sweets.
The most striking machine Hack. Headphones, batteries, mouse, cables, keyboard, and a dozen more things which are constantly poured tea, forgotten, or lost, any employee can take absolutely free. Every item has a price tag in order to make people understand how much it costs them to distraction.
In my bathroom there is all that there is in the ladies Facebook. Elastic bands, Bobby pins, a couple of deodorants, creams for all body parts, disposable toothbrushes, personal hygiene products.
And yet — hundreds of zones for inspiration and relaxation, more than 50 meeting rooms, 1,000 angles: artists in return for PR in social networks transform the office into a unique art space, 2 rooms with Board games for all tastes, gym, showers and most importantly — a place for needlework.
Attitude to dogs in USA
Dogs here are allowed almost everywhere. You can not part with them even in restaurants. An apartment with a pet in America you can shoot once or twice. The more space a special dog. She has a service dog ID. It’s like a guide dog, only differently — emotional support dog, so she’s a dog providing emotional support. This plastic card can get anyone who can prove that a quadruped is needed in order to make you feel good and supports you emotionally.
Almost all of America lives on credit
Loan most often buy houses, cars and cottages, designed for training in universities. Credit history is essentially a proof of reliability and solvency of the citizens. The better the credit history and the longer it is, the less the interest on future loans. For example, the interest rate for the mortgage can vary depending on the credit history of the individual and over same house different people can pay quite different amounts.
Credit history reflected in a credit rating — the Credit score. This is one of the most important indicators of financial reputation of a person. The rating is expressed in numbers from 300 to 850. The higher the rating, the more chances to get a loan on better terms. Not long ago, my friends took out a home mortgage and almost jumped for joy, having received a loan rate of 4% per annum. Many specifically take credit luxury cars in the expectation that this will improve their ranking and move closer to the American dream — home.
American marriage
In the U.S., especially in large cities, Americans rarely think about marriage until they will be over 30. To 25-27 they earn money to go out to bars to pay a huge loan for College and to save up for graduate school. After getting a master’s in 28 years, they start climbing the career ladder from a Junior position of an assistant or an Intern. Many prefer to wait until they build themselves a fantastic career.
If you are not able to give birth before 30, no one will dare call you staracademy. Everyone knows that paid maternity leave in the U.S. is given only for 3 months, and the services of baby sitters and private kindergartens are very expensive.
Before you decide on an important step, you need to be 100% sure of her feelings. “You take a kettle, I’m a toaster, you’re the TV, I vacuum, and disagree” — in America, from the marriage so easily will not get off. Divorce is very much tarnished financial and life situation of the partners.
Myths about USA
Americans don’t like Russians. Yes most of them do not care about foreign policy. To discuss the hurricane, the wine, the “Game of thrones” or the upcoming Halloween, they are much more interesting. I have not met a single American who would be turned away or changed the tone in his voice, knowing that I am from Russia. On the contrary, almost every second stranger wants to visit our country and asked in every supermarket you can buy a fur coat and boots.
Millions of yellow taxis. Most Uber and Lyft are black, the fares are cheaper, but the demand is higher, although the yellow cars in the city is still missing.
The Americans — limited nation. From what the guys are unaware of the deep meaning of a monologue of Andrei Bolkonsky “the Sky of Austerlitz” and that Debussy is not the author of the soundtrack of “Twilight”, their world is totally changed. How often we ourselves use our erudition? Yes, American may not know who this Diaghilev is, but it figures it out, if need be, and even figure out how to capitalize on newly acquired knowledge.
The incredibly delicious new York hot dogs. In the first place is still the Vienna sausage in the dough. Her American interpretation of the taste was worse and thinner than in the post-crisis suburban IKEA.
Central Park for once all not to see. 35 minutes enough to get through it.
The advantages of living in new York
New York is completely different, and believe that the diversity of cultures, subcultures and architecture coexist in one place, but seeing it with my own eyes. You can’t compare downtown art district in Brooklyn, long island and Midtown Manhattan. This is the highest score for variety and a solid good for the photogenic.
In new York city has all 4 seasons, and each of them is beautiful. Autumn in new York — the poison for souls, in winter the city is struggling for the title of the Christmas and holiday centre of the Earth, and in the spring ready to compete with Japan for the beauty of the blossoming Apple orchards.
The cult of food is another obvious plus of this place. After a week I was not looking for rating, where to eat, and went into the first place. In 90% of cases was very tasty.
There’s even unfashionable people fashion. To consider passers-by and admire the impeccable style of the citizens for 1.5 months has become my favorite pastime. Here I want to work, develop and go for their goals. The city infects his determination.
Who has ever been in new York, you will understand that the city has its own incredible power, which can be compared to Moscow. However, it is different, it is stronger. “The big Apple” you can hear and feel every cell of your skin.