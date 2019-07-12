Movie. HBO bought the rights to show the Ukrainian film
After the stunning success of the series “Chernobyl” from HBO, in the Ukraine, a flood of foreign stalkers who wanted at all costs to see firsthand the Area. But the interest in our country is not extinguished. As it turned out, HBO became interested in the film of the Ukrainian writer and screenwriter Alexander Rovny. The picture of “Lisa’s Story” so pleased the company that has acquired the rights to the show in 14 European countries.
— HBO has acquired the rights to the film Alexander Rovny “Lisa’s Story” in 14 countries of Europe, — said the screenwriter on the page in “Facebook”.
The novel “Lisa’s Story” was released in 2014 and in 2018 the film. It was filmed with the support of the state. From the state allocated 3.7 million hryvnia. The total cost of production of the picture — 7.4 million.
This is the story of two couples. One is not quite normal, the other is unusual. Believe it as hard and not believe it. It is as tragic as bright as touching as hard. For absolute accessibility, sometimes graceful lightness of the narrative, is hidden a complex, sometimes unfathomable depth of human relationships. Freely subordinating your feelings, it will make how to laugh sincerely, and so earnestly crying. But most importantly, always leave and unsolved mystery. This time, the secret of life with us unusual people with a chromosomal aberration that made them either flawed, or elected.
Gowne 19 Aug 2008 he was awarded the title “Honored artist of Ukraine”. Gowna — winner of several literary awards, in particular on the Ukrainian contest of novels and screenplays “the coronation of the word” 2000 received a diploma for the movie “the Road”, 2001 — for the script “the Experiment”, 2003 — for the scenario of “Widow”.