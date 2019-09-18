Movie star Naomi watts came out with my son is a girl (photo)
50-year-old British movie star Naomi watts (“Mulholland drive”, “Birdman”, “Saint Vincent”) was released with his youngest son in new York. As writes Daily Mail, the mother is modestly dressed in a blue blazer, plaid, striped t-shirt and camouflage pants. On her head was a hat. 10-year-old Samuel, who was often referred to as Sammy or his second name — Kai, was in denim shorts and a t-shirt with embroidered butterflies. His hair was gathered in a ponytail on the neck adorned with a necklace of shells, and hands — colored hair bands as bracelets. As you know, Sammy Kai, unlike his 12-year-old older brother of Sasha, he prefers to consider himself a girl.
Naomi had two sons by actor Lev Schreiber. They, and not issuing a marriage officially broke up in 2016 after a decade of living together, but continue to work together to raise children.
As you know, Hollywood is now popular “gender-fluid” type of education (that is, people haven’t decided which gender it belongs). So, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and brad pitt Shiloh dresses like a boy. As the adopted son of actress Charlize Theron considers herself a girl.
