MOZ is not going to take responsibility for the death of a member of the ultra marathon, held in a quarantine
Katerina Katysheva
The Ministry of health of Ukraine is not going to take responsibility for the safety of participants in sporting competitions and the death runners Catherine Causeway, reports xsport.ua.
Sports lawyer Yuri Yurchenko reported receiving from the Ministry of health response to your query regarding the death of 31-year-old girl who died from a stroke during a marathon Odesa Ultra-Trial Kuyalnik.
In a letter on behalf of the Director of the Department of policy, Ministry of health A. Gavrilyuk stated that in the management of the Agency includes the state institution “Ukrainian medical center of sports medicine of the Ministry of health”, which Katysheva was not on the account. Therefore, the Ministry of health refuse to be responsible for the death of athletes
The Agency asked the lawyer to contact the organizers of the tournament Odesa Ultra-Trial Kuyalnik, which should bear the responsibility.