MOZGI blew network video Ukrainian Independence Day (video)
Showman Potap and MOZGI group blew up earlier with his performance of the resort Skadovsk, surprised fans with an unexpected job. On the eve of Independence Day, the musicians literally blew up the network the first video in Ukrainian language called 999.
“The text about Ukraine, about the real, unvarnished, as she lives, about her problems, about the attitude to our Homeland, what homeland for modern man. And we secured and carried today in the form of the song”, — told about the new song Potap.
In the video, the musicians decided to show the beauty of Ukraine and its multi-faceted life. The band has toured half the country in search of locations and fixed his eyes not on the promoted tourist spots. Filmed in Zaporizhzhya boarding school “Cossack school”, Pervomaisky quarry, the market in Odessa, Avdeevka coke plant, roads and a HUNDRED.
Potapov said that the main characters of the clip are ordinary people: children and seniors, butchers and miners, sellers and mechanics.
“Each of us lives in your heart its Ukraine, but we decided to show her true, unvarnished. Dedicate to the Motherland and all Ukrainians, deserve to live in a better country. It is only necessary to wait a little longer and everything will be…”, — wrote in the description of the video.
The fans loved the new job. They leave under the video, many positive reviews. “Cool as always! Keep the volume the spirit!” “You are as always great and the song is cool, Just hit!”, — write in the comments.
