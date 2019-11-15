MP amused network the candid outfit in Parliament
MPs from “public Servants” continue to demonstrate in Parliament, the fashionable new clothes. Recently in the focus of attention was on Elena Shulyak, and today the lens came Irina Allahverdiyev.
By the people’s Deputy in the Verkhovna Rada of shared photographer Jan Dobronogov in your Facebook.
Judging by the photos, Irina likes to be the center of attention. Indeed, at the meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Allahverdiyev appeared in a white dress above the knee with lace top, through which shines underwear, writes Columnist.
Under the post users began to comment on the fashionable image of the MP:
Note that Irina is now a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, tax and customs policy, Chairman of the Subcommittee on tariff and non-tariff regulation.
ria-m.tv