MP from the “Servants of the people” proposed to leave in the Parliament only one button “for”
September 2, 2019 | News | No Comments|
MP from the party “servant of the people” Alexander Dubinsky offered to leave in the Verkhovna Rada only one button to vote for it.
About this he wrote on his page in Facebook.
“By the way, I propose the Parliament to leave one button “for”. No time to lose,” wrote the Deputy.
Judging by the comments, which the MP left to his post, he really did not like the style of your own faction who vote for decision without even the minimal discussion.
“What in the Verkhovna Rada. The President said, then so be it, how much savings you parasites” — ironically one of podpiski Dubinsky.
The irony of this support: “Exactly. The Cabinet and why. And the police. Need a king”.