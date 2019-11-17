MPs are not held in Georgia, the opposition hung the padlock on the entrance to the Parliament (photo, video)
Georgian protesters in Tbilisi pinned on the entrance to the Parliament large barn locks. The protesters said that now a single member will not be able to get into the workplace, and the country will have to announce early parliamentary elections.
“This building is dead… it is Necessary that the traitors parliamentarians are unable to continue their activities. Now, no one Deputy of the “Georgian dream” will not come into this building either through the door or through the tunnel, “said one opposition leader Gigi Ugulava.
Protesters in Tbilisi on November 14 pitched in the centre of the city campground, and November 17 brought to the Parliament building is a large banner with the inscription “Change”.
Recall, the protesters are demanding the resignation of the government, the formation of a caretaker government and appointment of early parliamentary elections.
Photo tabula. ge/Facebook
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter