MPs in Parliament found interesting “salvation” by journalists: the network wave of laughter from behind photo
In a network there was a funny photo as MPs at the meeting texting, hiding smartphones documents.
The photo was posted by Barbara flower on the page in Facebook.
She said that probably such a show with a “hidden conversations” will continue. The user also said that the first applied the technique of MP Elena Krivorutskiy who was caught in intimate conversation.
“Name: SN — hide completely. Premiere: September 3, 2019 (the Verkhovna Rada). Slogan: “Like “the green button” made them disappear”. Author: Servant to the People of Lena Krivorutskiy — District 32. Starring: MPs Lada Bulakh Iryna Venediktova, Igor Vasiliev, Bogdan Torokhti, Alexander alekseychuk, Oleg Seminsky, Vyacheslav Medyanik, 12+”, — says the publication.
Comments advised deputies a number of ways to hide their correspondence and also post a few themed jokes.