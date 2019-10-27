Mr. Jones: the story of a journalist who told the world about the Holodomor and interviewed Stalin
The new film from acclaimed Polish Director Agnieszka Holland’s “Mr. Jones” tells an exciting story of struggle of a British journalist for the truth about the famine. About it writes BBC.
The film and his character
In early March 1933, the 27-year-old British journalist Gareth Jones traveled to the Soviet Union to interview Stalin.
Despite his youth, Jones by that time was already quite decent political and journalistic career. In 1930, graduate of Cambridge, majoring in German, French and Russian languages, he went to work as a foreign policy adviser to former British Prime Minister David Lloyd George.
He then began working as a reporter and in February 1933 he got a sensation, becoming the first foreign journalist who managed to interview the new Chancellor of Germany Adolf Hitler.
He spoke with the future Fuhrer on Board the fastest and most powerful in Germany of the plane Richtofen, on Board of which Hitler and Goebbels flew from Berlin to Frankfurt.
In his report, Jones wrote that if Richtofen then crashed, the history of Europe would have gone the other way.
Immediately after Germany, Jones went to Moscow. Apart from the journalistic interest in the economic success of the Soviet Union, he was drawn to it and family history.
Before the revolution, mother Jones worked as a governess in the family of a Welsh industrialist John Hughes. It was the Hughes founded the town, received in his honor the name Yuzovka.
In 30-e years it was known as Stalino and in 1961 is named Donetsk. His mother’s stories are firmly entrenched in the minds of Gareth, and he really wanted to go to those places.
In Moscow, Jones falls into the circle of American journalist Walter Duranty, correspondent of the New York Times, awarded the year before for his very complimentary to the Stalinist regime, reports from the USSR of the Pulitzer prize.
Luxury, even depraved — sexual and gastronomic excesses of the lifestyle Duranty and his circle unpleasantly striking Jones. Even more striking is his explicit desire of Americans to dissuade his British colleague of trying to investigate the growing in Moscow, the rumours of famine in Ukraine.
Using slightly forged a letter from his former boss, Lloyd George, Jones is still seeking permission to go to Ukraine.
After escaping from the flavour of the government of the car and from the oversight of his companion, the British immediately immersed in the cruel reality.
Orange, which it chews up in the coach, becomes the object of greedy looks, and ditched the orange peel pounces hungry crowd.
On the streets lie the bodies of the dead people from hunger, and sacks of grain ruthless requisitioning takes under hopeless in his despair looks hungry people.
The blood freezes the scene in which wandered the deserted, the abandoned village Jones finds himself in a house where children live. Feeble voices they’re singing a song glorifying Stalin, and then invite the guest to the table.
“Where’s the food?”, — absorbing the broth, the journalist asks. “From Koli”, — passive voice meets the older girl. Jones looks out into the backyard and sees lying in the snow on the dead body of a boy with a severed leg. It instantly turns.
Returning to Britain in late March 1933, Jones publishes a press release, which reprinted the newspaper Manchester Guardian and the New York Evening Post.
“I went to villages and twelve collective farms. Everywhere I heard the cry: “there is no Bread! We die!” This Creek is spread across Russia — the Volga region, Siberia, Belarus, North Caucasus, Central Asia.
I went to the area of earth, because once it was the richest breadbasket of Russia, and because journalists were not allowed there.
On the train I threw a crust of bread in the trash. It instantly pulled out and greedily ate the farmer. I spent the night in the village, which until recently was two hundred cows, and now has six. People eat cattle feed, and that they have ends.
Many died of hunger. “We are waiting for death, they say. But while we still have feed for livestock. Head further South. The people there had nothing left. Many of the houses empty, all the people died.”
The Kremlin’s response was instantaneous. In a personal letter to people’s Commissar of foreign Affairs Maxim Litvinov informed Lloyd George that Gareth Jones forever denied entry into the Soviet Union.
Despite the ban, the theme of the USSR Jones left. He actively criticized the Stalinist regime and accused the leader of involvement in the murder of Kirov.
In August 1935 while travelling in Inner Mongolia Jones and his companion, a German journalist, was captured by local bandits.
Colleague was released two days later, and Jones was shot. “Mister Jones knew too much” — sadly wrote in the obituary on the death of his former employee Lloyd George.
But the widespread theory that his death was a revenge of the NKVD, documentary evidence is not found.
Walter Duranty — “useful idiot” or a servant of the Stalinist regime
The key to the history of the Gareth Jones in the new movie about him is the personality of Walter Duranty.
He is a figure in the Western world known and respected — was chosen by the Kremlin as a sounding Board to refute the allegations Jones about famine in Ukraine.
Just a few days after critical reports in the Newspapers the Manchester Guardian and the New York Evening Post American New York Times published its article “Russians hungry, but not die of hunger”, in which Duranty bombarded with harsh criticism of Jones.
Some time later in the same paper he admits that “flawed food” has affected many grain-growing areas of the country — Ukraine, Kuban and the Volga region. However, he insists, any reports of the famine in the USSR or exaggeration, or evil propaganda.
The reasons for such outright Duranty collaboration with the Stalinist regime is still not fully clarified.
Yes, in 1920-30-e years among Western intellectuals were a lot of people with left-wing beliefs, sincerely sympathized with the USSR conducted a Grand social experiment.
Any criticism of the USSR, they were perceived as bourgeois propaganda. Even Lenin cynically called them “useful idiots”.
However, Duranty neither in history nor in the movie does not look starry-eyed idealist.
There are various theories explaining his behavior — from the cynical corruption of the Stalinist regime to the fear of blackmail, threatening to expose him, then still under the jurisdiction of the homosexual relationship.
Stalin appreciated his work, saying that Duranty tried to “tell the truth” about the Soviet Union.
However, as shows in his film Agnieszka Holland, a conciliatory position was taken not only left-wing intellectuals.
Former chief Jones Lloyd George and its immediate environment with indulgence, and even suspicious to exposing the zeal of a young journalist.
There is a film and a direct hint: almost immediately after the ensuing press duel between Jones and Duranty, the United States finally recognized the Soviet Union, and began an active and very profitable us business trade, where the accusations against Moscow could only hinder.
He Duranty died in 1957. Released in 1990 astrogational the book about him “Apologist for Stalin” the author Sally Taylor writes that skipped through rose-colored glasses reports of the journalist played a significant role in the decision of President Franklin Roosevelt to recognize the Soviet Union.
In response to the book Taylor New York Times published a sharply condemning Duranty editorial in which his reporting was called the worst in the history of the newspaper.
Started a campaign for the revocation of his Pulitzer prize posthumously. Hired by the newspaper for a comprehensive study of the work Duranty Professor of Russian history, Columbia University mark von Hagen concluded that the reports of his unbalanced, uncritical and often served as a mouthpiece of Stalinist propaganda, and that the reputation of the New York Times would be better if handed him the Pulitzer prize is withdrawn.
After a long, stretching for several years of consideration by the Pulitzer Committee refused to deprive the Duranty prize, not finding his texts clear and convincing evidence of deliberate deception.
For the author of the film Agnieszka Holland moral accents in the confrontation between Jones and Duranty is obvious.
The Trajectory Agnieszka Holland
Agnieszka Holland born in Warsaw in 1948, in the mixed Polish-Jewish family. Her father, a Polish army officer and activist of the Communist party, lost his parents in the Holocaust life rejected his Jewish origins.
The mother participated in the Warsaw uprising of 1944, helped Jews hide from the Nazis, for which he was honored by the Holocaust Museum “Yad Vashem” in Israel, the honorary title “righteous among the Nations”.
In the mid-60s, fascinated by the creative Directors of the “new Czech wave” (Milos Forman, Vera Chytilova), Agnieszka went on to study film in Prague, where in 1968, after the defeat of the Prague spring and the Soviet invasion, was arrested for his participation in dissident movement and spent several months in prison.
His career in film Holland began under the wing of the Polish classics of the older generation Krzysztof Zanussi and Andrzej Wajda. In 1976 she was an assistant to Wajda for his “Man of marble”, openly dissident film art is considered a harbinger of “Solidarity”.
Taking off at the turn of 70-80-ies of several independent films in Poland, in 1981, before the introduction after the defeat of the “Solidarity” of martial law, Holland emigrated to France.
Most subsequent work — the result of the difficult Polish-Jewish identity and the study of conflicting relations between poles and Jews during the Second world war.
This is the topic of her most famous films “Europe, Europe” (1991) and “In darkness” (2011), both nominated for Academy awards as best films in a foreign language.
The Holocaust and Stalinism, a topic for Agnieszka Holland which are closely related.
“For a long time I wanted to talk about the crimes of the Communist regime. If the Holocaust has become a universally recognized part of world history in Russia and the former Soviet Union committed in the name of communism crimes, many still say reluctantly. I heard that in a recent poll in Russia, Stalin was voted the greatest Russian leader in history. Imagine that the Germans their greatest leader choose Hitler!” — so she explains her decision to shoot a film about destiny and the revelations of Gareth Jones.
But, according to Agnieszka Holland, the issues of the film isn’t just about history and our attitude to it. Fight Gareth Jones for the truth, though what happened eight and a half decades ago, resonates acutely for the Director with the pressing issues of our time.
“Even just starting work on the film, we understood that to tell a universal, timeless story. But later I realized how it is relevant today, in the era of fake news alternative reality, corruption in media, the cowardice of politicians and the indifference of people. How to tell the world the truth, if the world doesn’t want to hear it? This is the situation we face today, almost every day. Because silence is a poison that poisons the souls of men.”
“Collision of courage and determination Jones with a cynical opportunism and cowardice Duranty is still relevant. Today we have no shortage of corrupt conformists and egoists, but there is an acute shortage of heroes type Jones and Orwell. That’s why we decided to go back to these people,” says the Director.
George Orwell
George Orwell, ticking away on a typewriter text “Barnyard” and reads fragments from the famous fairy tale-pamphlet, his VoiceOver as a counterpoint, frame the film and pass through the entire fabric.
We even see a brief, almost fleeting meeting writer and journalist. This is the conjecture of the author of the script Andrea Huts (debut in the movie American journalist with Ukrainian roots). In fact, the Jones and Orwell met.
However, evidence of familiarity with Orwell’s story of the struggle of Gareth Jones more than enough, including in the text of “Animal farm”. Judge for yourself:
“In January it became clear that the food supplies coming to an end. Sharply reduced the portions of grains. It was announced that will increase the rate of issuance of potatoes. Then it turned out that most of the potatoes frozen in herds that were not properly closed. Potatoes softened and flowed, the food he has almost no good. Remained only the straw and beets. Starvation looked them straight in the face.
It was vitally necessary to conceal this fact from the world. […] People started up a new lie of a cattle farm. Again, there were rumors that all the animals are dying from hunger and diseases that thrive on the farm, cannibalism and murder of children. Napoleon was seriously concerned about the consequences that could ensue, if it becomes known the real situation, and he decided to use Mr. Wimper to deny the rumours.”
It is well known that Napoleon in the book by Orwell — Stalin. But deliberately concealing from the world the truth and embellish the cruel reality of farm Whimper — obviously none other than Walter Duranty.
Many researchers are convinced Orwell that the name of ousted animals the owner of the farm Mr. Jones is the writer gave in honor of journalist Gareth Jones.
James Norton and others
From the point of view of historical truth appearance in the film the figures and text of George Orwell is justified and adds to the already intense historical context of the film more intrigue. Dramatically, however, the whole line with Orwell scripted poorly, it clearly sags and looks somewhat artificial.
It seems even more artificial intrusion into the narrative fabric romantic a-line — sudden love Jones tied in to the fictional intrigue of a fictional American journalist.
This story seems nothing more than a concession to the inevitable and indisputable Hollywood canons, which allegedly successful movie cannot exist without a love story.
It would seem, experience and reputation Agnieszka Holland should be enough to withstand the punches, but, alas, not enough.
In some scenes the Director, following the scenario-based, too skandalisierung (the Moscow episodes), is excessively melodramatic (in Ukrainian), does make the odd lapses of style and taste.
The failures all the more unfortunate that the story and brilliant acting couple James Norton (Gareth Jones) and Peter sarsgaard (Walter Duranty) give the main story the intrigue of the paintings a tension that deliberate, pedalium dramatization was no need.
For James Norton Gareth Jones — third consecutive major role, somehow connected with Russian historical, literary, or simply detective stories.
First was irresistible luxury Prince Andrey Bolkonsky in filmed television adaptation of “War and peace”. Then there was Alex Godman — the main character of the series about Russian crime in Britain “Mcmafia”. And now — “Mr. Jones”.
More recently, a little-known actor has turned today into one of the main stars of British cinema. To the extent that it is considered one of the top contenders to replace Daniel Craig in role of James bond.
The role of Gareth Jones in the shot outside the Hollywood system and difficult to understand the picture is unlikely to bring actor Oscar laurels. However, for an actor it is very important.
“Gareth was a man with a huge heart, all his life he knew what he wanted to achieve, and their longing for truth he sacrificed his life. In the current climate of confusion and fear, we can learn from his courage in the struggle for truth and the desire to share it with the world,” says James Norton.