‘Mr. Trumpetin’: 3D artist joined Putin and trump. VIDEO
Turned out “Mr. Trampolin”.
Motion designer and 3D artist Alexander Kurt combined Putin and trump in the same person with the help of neural networks. For this he used a program DeepFaceLab and conducted post-processing using Adobe After Effects.
The results were realistic: in the video there are no obvious artifacts, as is the case with many other dipakai. To train the algorithm Kurt spent 240 thousand epochs — this means that the neural network was trained on a single dataset of 240 thousand times.
As the basis for the movie the designer used a 26-second excerpt from a speech trump, where he talks about the rigidity of the European Union towards the United States. Kurt explained that he made the videos as an experiment, and not for political statements.
Designer not for the first time makes high-quality video with overlaid individuals with neural networks. To this end, he has launched a separate project Tiefenschwindel.