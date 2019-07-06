Much younger than his years: Ani Lorak admire its beauty
Ukrainian singer recovered after the divorce and looks much younger than his years
In recent years, the Ukrainian singer Ani Lorak, who lives and works abroad much prettier and looks happy. Fans associated with overcoming feelings after a recent divorce and new romantic relationships stars. Ani often puts in his Instagram photo, where she poses in youth images, consisting of extra trends. Hayter said that in this way the 40-year-old singer is trying to look like a girl, matched only by his young boyfriend 26-year-old sound-producer of the record label Black Star Yegor Gleb, and fans offer not to envy other people’s happiness and happy new shoots from idol.
- “Caroline accidentally found out how old you are and surprised, you look lovely”
- “You look gorgeous as always! Incredibly beautiful photos turned out. Can more of these. Can’t get enough”
- “So young, like a girl.”
- “You have such gorgeous shoes”
For a new post, lorac chose the photo in the car on a background of palm trees, the quality of the outfit the celebrity chose a t-shirt with dropped shoulders, short shorts and sneakers in the style of ugly. Complements the image of the singer with a Fanny pack, sunglasses and large earrings.
In addition, the creative life of the singer as well is what has become known thanks to one of the review Ani Lorak her followers know she is preparing to release a new video, but it when to wait until the singer said.
“Will the video for the song I’m in love?” — asked the fan what Ani Lorak replied in the affirmative.