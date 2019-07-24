Mueller said his investigation does not justify a trump
In the spotlight – questions about the Russian intervention in elections in 2016 and the possible obstruction of justice by the President, writes “Voice of America”.
On Wednesday in Washington, the former spectacular Robert Mueller gives two congressional committees the evidence of Russian interference in presidential elections 2016 to help Donald Trump to win, and whether there has been obstruction of justice by the President of trump designed to obstruct the investigation, which was led by müller.
For trump, in the past the new York real estate Mogul, today seeking to secure a re-election, the stakes in this case very high.
As previously stated trump, he or do not watch the five-hour hearing with the Muller on TV, or see only their fragments. Trump insists that the current hearing is a colossal waste of time and that he was innocent of collusion with the Russians, no interference in the investigation, which was led by müller.
“Your career is an example of responsibility,” he said, referring to Mueller, who opened the hearings in the Legal Committee Chairman of the Committee Jerrold Nadler.
Nadler thanked Robert Mueller for participation in the hearings.
In his introductory remarks to Republican Congressman Doug Collins stated that the negative attitude of the President of trump to the Russian investigation can be understood.
He also said that the current hearings, too late.
Addressing the lawmakers, Robert Mueller recalled that he was instructed to investigate the intervention of Russia in election 2016 and, in particular, the actions of 12 officers of the Russian special services, and later convicted.
Mueller stressed that Russia carried out systematic interference in elections.
With regard to the nature of his speech, Mueller noted that for spectacular unusual to speak publicly about the conduct of their investigation.
He stated that you will not be able to cover in his presentation a number of issues, in particular, the initiation of an investigation of several aspects of the electoral headquarters of the trump the Federal Bureau of investigation.
Mueller said that during his career he had to face several challenges American democracy and Russian meddling in the election was the most serious among them.
On the question of Jerrold Nadler, whether made in the course of the investigation, the conclusion about the complete justification of the President in the question of a possible воспрепятствованиb justice on his side, Mueller replied in the negative.
“Did you completely President?” asked Nadler. “No,’ said Muller. With the President not cleared in connection with the acts he allegedly committed”.
Thus, answering the question Collins, Mueller said that the investigation did not reveal sufficient grounds to accuse trump or his campaign headquarters in collusion with Russia.
According to Mueller, his team has throughout the year tried to negotiate that trump personally answered the questions, but he agreed to do so only in writing.
Of the 65 questions trump in 30 cases wrote that I do not remember these events.
The former spectracolor stressed that against an incumbent President cannot be indicted. However, he acknowledged that charges may be brought against other entities.
Answering the questions of legislators, Muller, in particular, noted the role the former Manager of the campaign headquarters trump Paul Manafort in contacts with the Russian side.
During the discussion, Mueller acknowledged that the President trump expressed dissatisfaction with the disengagement of the former head of the Ministry of Jeff and Roman sessions from curating the Russian investigation.
On the fate of the former team member Peter Muller Line, the former spectracolor noted that he was not aware of the negative attitude to Trump, but after learning about it, immediately took an administrative decision regarding a String.
Answering the question of why President trump wanted to fire spectacular, Mueller said that the answer to this question is contained in the submitted report.
Mueller confirmed the reliability of the legislators evidence of a negative reaction of the President of trump on the decision to conduct the investigation under the leadership of spectacular.
Again referring to the possible accusations against President, former spectracolor agreed that such charges can be brought against the President after his term in office.
Answering the question, did the attorney General Barr any inaccuracies, presenting the results of the Mueller report on the results of the investigation, the former spectracolor said that the letter, previously submitted them to the head of the Ministry of justice, speaks for itself.
In connection with the given to him by the question of the awareness of the Donald in Tampa during the election campaign about compromising information about political opponents associated with the activities of the WikiLeaks website, Mueller said that this was enough said in its report.