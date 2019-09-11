“Muff”: in Canada, the bride had to throw the bouquet to her bridesmaids (video)
At a meeting held in the province of Ontario, Canada wedding there was a curious incident: newly wife Paige Dalton was going to throw the bouquet to unmarried girlfriends. This writes StoryTrender.
However, not all went according to plan: Paige was “too marked” and, without looking, threw the flowers straight at the hanging chandelier.
Naturally, the scene has caused much laughter among the guests and a huge dissatisfaction among unmarried girls, who wanted to catch the coveted bouquet.
Fortunately, the organizers of the celebration was “just in case” another bouquet, which was handed to the bride.
Fortunately, the second attempt was more successful, but after the video hit the net over the bride-the”Muff” began to banter the user, asking her jokingly if she wishes to make a career in basketball.
