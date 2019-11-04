Multi-year scheme: the Armenian pleaded guilty to fraud visa in USA
An Armenian from Glendale (CA), pleaded guilty to fraud in U.S. visas for citizens of Armenia with the aim of making a profit. This is stated in the statement on the website of citizenship and immigration USA.
32-year-old Hrachya Garegin pleaded guilty before judge US Sanctam Bulsara in the Eastern district of new York. Sentencing is scheduled for February 20, 2020. According to the indictment, Atoyan participated in transnational networks, which operated a widespread fraud scheme with entry visas to Armenian citizens to the United States. Network assured Service citizenship and US immigration services (USCIS) that the Armenians are members and thus entitled to a visa of a class P-3 “a Unique artist”.
“Use classification system for non-immigrant visas, P-3 for unique artists creating problems for legitimate artists who this visa is intended, said assistant attorney General Brian Benczkowski from the criminal division of the Department of justice. — We will work hand-in-hand with our law enforcement agencies to rid the system from fraud such as Atoyan and his accomplices, who seek to take advantage of our immigration system and benefit from it”.
“The statement Atoyan plea opens an elaborate scheme of fraud with visas,” said U.S. attorney Richard Donohue.
“The difficult scheme developed in this case shows just how far criminals will go to cheat our already generous immigration system, said the acting Director of the office of citizenship and immigration USA Ken Cuccinelli. This criminal plot was discovered thanks to the hard work of officers of the Department for investigation of cases of fraud and national security USCIS and our valued partners in law enforcement. Thank you for bringing the criminals to justice.”
Nonimmigrant visa the P-3 allows foreign nationals to temporarily come to the United States for performances, training as artists. The U.S. employer or sponsoring organization must submit a petition to USCIS I-129 for a worker’s non-immigrant, together with documentation confirming that the performances in the United States unique.
In February 2018 Stella boyadjian, Atoyan and Diana Grigoryan was convicted on 15 counts of fraud with the visa and conspiring to deceive the United States, to commit fraud with visas and illegally bring aliens into the United States, Boyajian and Grigorian was also charged with money laundering, and Boyajian — theft with aggravating circumstances. Boyajian previously pleaded guilty on March 4, 2019.
As alleged in the indictment, Boyajian led the non-profit organization Big Apple Music Awards Foundation (BAMA), based in new York. Boyajian used Fund Big Apple Music Awards Foundation, as well as formal and informal contacts in the music industry in the United States and Armenia to conduct this scheme. Atoyan, Boyajian and others have found the Armenian citizens who wanted to come to the United States, and imposed on them from 3000 to 10000 dollars for inclusion in the form I-129.
Then Boyajian and other partners in Armenia acquired fraudulent certificates of performers and organized a staged photo shoot, in which foreigners wearing traditional Armenian folk costumes, they looked as if they were traditional Armenian songs. After learning how to interview for a U.S. visa, the foreigners presented the certificate and photos of consular officers of USA during the interview for a visa.
As the Armenians had entered the United States, some of them paid Boyajian and its employees extra money that was included in another fraudulent scheme visa extension P-3. As stated in the indictment, he Atoyan came to the United States on a visa P-3, using BAMA.
