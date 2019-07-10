Multimillion-dollar acquisition of “real” became ill during the presentation and he left the room (video)
Eder of Militia and the President “real” Florentino Perez
Today, real Madrid held a presentation of a Central defender Eder of Militia, which was acquired for 50 million euros from Porto.
However, during the press conference, Milito suddenly became ill, and he prematurely left the event.
We will add that for the year the transfer value of the Brazilian increased by more than 7 times – last summer, Eder moved to the “Port” from “Sao Paulo” for 7 million euros.
Note that last season Milito made 34 appearances for Porto in all competitions and scored three goals and two assists.