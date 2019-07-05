Multiple sclerosis: the first signs of the disease
According to the national center for biotechnology information USA, multiple sclerosis affects about 2.5 million people on the planet. And often this disease affects women. They have this disease is detected three times more often than men. What are the causes and first symptoms of this severe Central nervous system disease specialists say.
We should distinguish between “senile sclerosis” and “multiple sclerosis”. Often the first signs of multiple sclerosis appear in a young age. Is the destruction of fibers in the brain and spinal cord by its own immune cells. As a result of impaired conduction of impulses throughout the body.
The first signs that few people pay in the beginning attention, include: intermittent numbness of limbs, weakness and fatigue, there is a loss of coordination. Disorders can occur during urination, bowel movements and the intimate sphere.
The main danger of multiple sclerosis — the development of irreversible injury, ending paresis, paralysis, disorders of the organs of the pelvis. It should be noted that almost all of the disease is accompanied by severe pain and decline of physical activity.
Absolutely the exact reasons which lead to the development of this disease in present. Scientists mention only some risk factors that can cause failure in work of immune cells. These risks include:
— heredity;
— harmful habits (Smoking, alcohol, etc.);
— lack of vitamin D;
— moved at an early age, the disease is Epstein-Barr;
-frequent stress and unfavorable environment.
The diagnosis of multiple sclerosis the doctor puts on MRI and analysis of cerebrospinal fluid.
Currently, doctors can only slow down the progression of the disease and to block the autoimmune inflammation. The medication must be regular and throughout life.